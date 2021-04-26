Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,257 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.94. 50,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

