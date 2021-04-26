Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Cut by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.38. 163,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,063,092. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

