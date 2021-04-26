Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $233.77. 19,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

