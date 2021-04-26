Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $98.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.