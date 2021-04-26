Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.29. 395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,278. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

