Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,677. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $223.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.00.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.