Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Boosted by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.59. The company had a trading volume of 46,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,460. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $135.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average of $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

