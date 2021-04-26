Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.23

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 6289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

VECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.