Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.