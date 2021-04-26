Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,225,000 after buying an additional 111,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after buying an additional 195,891 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.40.

SWKS stock opened at $190.92 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.45 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.98 and its 200-day moving average is $162.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

