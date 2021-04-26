Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $323.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $328.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.86. The stock has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.