Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 52 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $2,060,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in ResMed by 10.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $209.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.