Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of BAR opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

