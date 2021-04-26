Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:WST opened at $323.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.98.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

