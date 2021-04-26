Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $135.09 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 41.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $135.09 million and $42.74 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00129447 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,910,874 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

