Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.20. 137,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $690.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

