Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VKTX stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $464.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

