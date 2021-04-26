Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $15.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

VNOM stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.01. 656,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,108. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 962.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 144,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 96,340 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

