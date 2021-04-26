Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Reduced by PM CAPITAL Ltd

PM CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56,958 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 4.0% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $231.07. 83,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,451,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.55 and a 52 week high of $231.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

