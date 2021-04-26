Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

VIVHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup cut Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.