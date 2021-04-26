Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VVOS. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ VVOS opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.65. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,773,000.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.