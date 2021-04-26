Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Down 2.6%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.99. 1,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 269,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vor Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.29.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vor Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

