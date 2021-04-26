Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSSF opened at $51.25 on Friday. Vossloh has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $51.25.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

