W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CL King boosted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

GRA traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,713,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 325.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

