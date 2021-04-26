Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.55. 72,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,238,261. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

