Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,368,925.08 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.