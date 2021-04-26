Washington Trust Bank Buys 206 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,969.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

