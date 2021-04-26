Washington Trust Bank Sells 671 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $260.93 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.40 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.