Washington Trust Bank Takes $205,000 Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $8,554,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $5,705,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

