Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 2,195 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 179,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,063,092. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.