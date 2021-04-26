Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,648,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,131,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,209. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

