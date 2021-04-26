Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $69,150,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,884,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,640,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. 16,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,969. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $731,260 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

