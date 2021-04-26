Waterfront Wealth Inc. Makes New $384,000 Investment in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

NYSE BME traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $48.73. 907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

