Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 13.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,164. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

