WAX Price Tops $0.20 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, WAX has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $314.75 million and $9.24 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,727,016,310 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,037,014 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

