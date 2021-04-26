WazirX 24 Hour Volume Hits $67.69 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00005242 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $804.82 million and $67.69 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00266852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $545.58 or 0.01043796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00656236 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,305.28 or 1.00069732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.