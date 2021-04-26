WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,886 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.79 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

