Wedbush Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $68.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.45.

BJRI stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $312,393.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,373.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

