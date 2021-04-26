Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS: ELUXY):

4/19/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/6/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

3/29/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,232. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

