Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Targa Resources (TRGP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) recently:

4/21/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Targa Resources is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/18/2021 – Targa Resources is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $33.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

