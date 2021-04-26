Weingarten Realty Investors’ (WRI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

WRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

WRI stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

