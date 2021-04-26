Welch Group LLC Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 199.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 73,833 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,139 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 35,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 337.5% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.72. The company had a trading volume of 122,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $217.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

