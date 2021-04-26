Welch Group LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $371.00. 24,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,463. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.83. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

