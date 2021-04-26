Welch Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,541.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $80,976. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC stock remained flat at $$27.70 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. Research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

