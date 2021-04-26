Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -109.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 167,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 605.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 142,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.