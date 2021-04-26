Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $690.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $645.00 to $690.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $663.41.

LRCX stock opened at $627.49 on Thursday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $590.71 and a 200 day moving average of $503.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

