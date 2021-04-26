Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.32.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.91. 1,010,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.30. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

