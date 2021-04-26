Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.59.

WING stock opened at $142.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.89. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

