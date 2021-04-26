Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WIT. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wipro by 87.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.