WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $88.00 at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.10.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. WNS has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WNS by 477.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 39,708 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.